A few hints that Ivanka may have felt uncomfortable: She stood with her arms down and behind her, she withdrew her head after talking, and her mouth became tight and turned downward, said Wood. Her body language even suggests that she might have been unhappy with what she said to the group. "Her twirling hands showed she felt she was spinning her wheels and not making traction," Wood said. "She also picked the tips of her fingers in what is called 'self-beating,' as if punishing herself for not doing well. It's clear she wanted to look good, and tried to say something. Considering the power level of the other members of the group, that was very brave. But she also felt she didn’t do well and she feels bad about it."