Ivanka Trump Believes That She'll Be President One Day

We look forward to working with bipartisan Members of Congress on comprehensive #HigherEducationAct reform to make higher education more affordable, flexible and outcome-oriented, including: ▪️Simplifying student loan repayment. ▪️Allowing low-income students/workers to use Pell Grants for short-term, high-quality programs. ▪️ Enhancing outcome-based transparency. ▪️Expanding Fed aid for workforce training to prisoners eligible for release. #NationalCouncilfortheAmericanWorker