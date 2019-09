Ivanka Trump Believes That She'll Be President One Day

• Ivanka has not complied with federal laws to preserve her email communications , House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said on Thursday. He said in a letter her lawyer told the committee last year that she doesn't preserve official emails in her personal account if she does not respond to them, which he said appears to violate the Presidential Records Act. In the same letter, Cummings said Jared Kushner has been conducting official government business via WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging service, which includes communicating with "people outside the United States." Last year, a Washington Post report found that Ivanka used her personal email account for White House business, which is in violation of federal records rules. Shortly after, Ivanka gave a rare interview defending her use of a private account. When asked about Kushner's WhatsApp use Friday morning, President Trump said, "I know nothing about it. I've never heard of that," according to a pool report.