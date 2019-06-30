Ivanka Trump's Awkward Presence At The G-20 Summit Didn't Go Over Well

Ivanka Trump joined her father, President Donald Trump, at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, and not everyone was happy about it. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that instead of bringing his daughter, the president should have brought a “qualified diplomat” into meetings with other world leaders.
“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to a video posted by the French presidential palace that shows Ivanka Trump attempting to join a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Ocasio-Cortez continued by saying that Ivanka Trump’s presence at the summit had a negative effect on the image of the U.S. “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in and the world moves on,” she wrote. “The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”
Ivanka Trump also made a speech during a women’s empowerment event at the summit, where she urged world leaders to do more for women’s rights. In photos shared by Business Insider, she stands shoulder-to-shoulder with world leaders as the sole non-prime minister, president, or monarch among them. The other person to address the group during this meeting was Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
California Rep. Ted Lieu also weighed in on the viral clip, in saying that he “would like to hear Ivanka Trump's explanation about this video.” He also brought up another person in attendance — Ivanka Trump’s husband, senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner. “P.S. Can you also ask her why Jared Kushner still has a security clearance?” Lieu tweeted, referring to reports that the president overruled concerns from intelligence officials about giving Kushner access. According to the South China Morning Post, Kushner and Ivanka Trump also sat in on “high-stakes” meetings between U.S. and Chinese leaders. A poll published by Insider in March showed that 67% of those who responded didn’t know what Ivanka Trump and Kushner did in the White House.
Since Donald Trump has taken office, Ivanka Trump has taken an increasing interest in all things political — and, according to HuffPo editor-at-large Vicky Ward’s book Kushner, Inc., wants to be president one day.
