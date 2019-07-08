Netflix may be well known for romantic comedies like Set It Up and To All The Boys I've Loved Before, but its new addition takes a far darker spin on a relationship.
In Secret Obsession, former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Brenda Song plays newlywed Jennifer who wakes up from a vicious attack, unable to remember anything about her past. She also has no idea who is responsible for the brutal attack. Her husband Russell (Mike Vogel) is just happy she's safe, and takes her to their secluded home for rest and recovery.
Then, things get...weird.
Advertisement
As seen in the new trailer, debuting exclusively on Refinery29, the man who claims to be Russell isn't Jennifer's husband at all, but someone who took his disturbing "crush" on Jennifer entirely too far. If you guessed that twist early in the trailer, that's the point, says Song.
"The audience actually finds out the twist before my character does. I think the thrilling part of the movie is trying help Jennifer catch up," Song told Refinery29 over email.
What happened to the real Russell, and what will become of Jennifer, we have no idea...and that's exactly what we'll find out over the course of the Netflix film. One thing's certain: Things will get seriously scary.
"I think people (me included) just love scaring themselves," explains Song of why she signed on to the movie, which fits in nicely to the stalker thriller genre that includes films like Fatal Attraction and Swimfan. "Obviously having a stalker is no joking matter, but stalker movies are just so fascinating and terrifying."
Song adds, however, that things on set could also get a little unsettling.
"All the exteriors of the rest stop and the hospital scenes were shot on an abandoned campus. At night, just walking around set was really eerie and scary," she tells Refinery29. "I was scared to go to craft service."
Suffice to say...maybe save this Netflix film to watch with friends.
Check out the trailer below:
Secret Obsession streams on Netflix July 18.
Advertisement