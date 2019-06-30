Prince William & Kate Middleton's Autumn Trip Is A Nod To Diana

View this post on Instagram

🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Further details will be advised in due course. Her Majesty The Queen visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997, and The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited in 2006. Swipe to see photos from the visits: 2. The Queen attends a State Banquet at the President's House, Karachi, in 1961. 3. The Queen meets members of the Pakistan cricket team at the Rawalpindi cricket ground, in 1997. 4. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall at the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore, in 2006. Photos courtesy of the Press Association and @royalcollectiontrust #Pakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan