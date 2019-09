Watch Prada Reinvent Its Iconic Nylon Bag With An Eco-Friendly Touch

In the second episode, South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech returned to Africa for the first time in many years to visit Cameroon to film with Joe Cutler, a National Geographic explorer and freshwater conservationist. Together, they explored another facet of Prada's Re-Nylon transparent supply chain. The nets found in Lake Ossa (one of Cameroon's biggest lakes) are recycled and transformed into new Econyl regenerated nylon. "Having this unique role was a really cool experience," Akech tells Refinery29 of being a Prada reporter. "I got to live one of my childhood dreams of being a news reporter, and it was for a brand I love as well. It's not everyday that you get that opportunity, so I cherished it a lot. I just hope I did a good enough job!"