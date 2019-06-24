Are Olivia Jade & Her Boyfriend Just Pretending To Date?

YouTuber and influencer Olivia Jade has stayed out of the spotlight ever since her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in the wide-reaching college bribery scandal, allegedly for facilitating Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose's admission to USC. So why, now, are people claiming that Olivia Jade is pretending to date her ex-boyfriend for attention?
A source for Us Weekly claims that a recent Instagram boomerang posted by Olivia Jade's ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy — which features him and Olivia Jade getting cuddly — was shared for this exact reason.
"Olivia and Jackson both love the media attention and love to keep people speculating about their relationship," said a source for the outlet. "It’s what they’re going for."
If this sounds like the beginning of a romantic comedy — in which the two gorgeous leads inevitably fall in love for real by the third act — you're not alone. It's very To All The Boys I've Loved Before. Still, would Olivia Jade really go there when she's done so much to stay out of the limelight in the wake of the image-shattering scandal?
We have no idea, but it's worth mentioning that despite their reported breakup — which reportedly occurred in May of 2019 after the drama with the college scandal became "too much" for the pair — the two do hang out on occasion. They were spotted together in June, with a source telling Us Weekly that they still share the same group of friends.
So maybe that's all this picture is: A way for Guthy to be supportive of his pal Olivia Jade during a difficult time.
If that's the case, though, don't expect Olivia Jade to confirm it. She's reportedly taking a year-long hiatus from social media.
"[Olivia Jade] openly tells people, 'I’m not gonna post on social media for the next year,'" said fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau in a new video.
Let Guthy post away...whatever it means, it's likely going to stay between him and his maybe-ex.
