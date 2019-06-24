Story from Beauty

Lizzo's Wood-Grain Nail Art Is About To Be Everywhere This Summer

aimee simeon
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures make us gravitate to colorful nail trends — lavender marble (co-signed by Rihanna), neon tie-dye (recently worn by Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner), and multi-colored polka dots are all on our must-try list — and we tend to reserve our earth-toned favorites, like tortoiseshell art, for when fall rolls around. But at the 2019 BET Awards, Lizzo made a strong case for keeping your brown polishes at the ready this summer.
The Juice singer stole the event's red carpet in a head-to-toe wood-inspired ensemble, including a textured headpiece made of actual hair. However, Lizzo's commitment to her wood-grain style went beyond her outfit; she also wore wooden nail art to complete her look. So, of course, we're adding the design to the list of inspiration for our next nail appointment.
Ahead, you can get a better glimpse at Lizzo's wood-grain mani, and find more ways to wear wood nail art this summer and beyond.
Celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu was responsible for Lizzo's wooden nails for the 2019 BET Awards. She used a variety of Essie polishes to paint on a pattern that matched Lizzo's minidress. "By using a range of darker nude shades, we were able to create a wood-like pattern," she says. Ishizu used Essie Blanc as a base and followed by creating various grainy streaks with the shades Truth Or Bare and Seeing Stars.
If you want to make your wooden nail art pop, opt for a golden or metallic base that will make the brown lines truly stand out.
This set utilizes taupe shades and super-fine lines that could easily disappear against tree bark.
You don't have to commit to a full set of wood grain. Pick one nail on each hand to paint in a pearly tree print as a bold accent nail or add in some tortoiseshell designs, which pull on the same earthy tones.
