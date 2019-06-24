Sunny skies and warm temperatures make us gravitate to colorful nail trends — lavender marble (co-signed by Rihanna), neon tie-dye (recently worn by Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner), and multi-colored polka dots are all on our must-try list — and we tend to reserve our earth-toned favorites, like tortoiseshell art, for when fall rolls around. But at the 2019 BET Awards, Lizzo made a strong case for keeping your brown polishes at the ready this summer.
The Juice singer stole the event's red carpet in a head-to-toe wood-inspired ensemble, including a textured headpiece made of actual hair. However, Lizzo's commitment to her wood-grain style went beyond her outfit; she also wore wooden nail art to complete her look. So, of course, we're adding the design to the list of inspiration for our next nail appointment.
Ahead, you can get a better glimpse at Lizzo's wood-grain mani, and find more ways to wear wood nail art this summer and beyond.
