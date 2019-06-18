Brie Larson Won The MTV Awards When She Handed The Stage To Her Captain Marvel Stunt Doubles

Brie Larson was a different kind of hero at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The celebration aired last night and handed the Captain Marvel actress the award for "best fight," but she didn't take the stage alone. In fact, Larson brought with her the two women who had been by her side for much of filming: stunt doubles Renae Moneymaker and Joanna Bennett.
“This is so cool," Larson said when receiving the award. "First and foremost thank you MTV and thank you to the fans. Thank you so much for voting for this film we’re so proud of.”
Then, however, she turned our attention elsewhere.
“I wanted to take this moment to really say thank you to the two women that are standing here beside me. These are the women who trained me and were also the stunt doubles for Captain Marvel," she continued. “I could not have made this film without them. They are really the baseline for who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel."
Larson stepped aside in order for Moneymaker and Bennett to take the microphone.
"It was such an honor to work on this film and it was just so exciting to be a part of bringing such a strong female character to life and to be able to do it together made it such a very special experience for all of us," Bennett said.
Moneymaker went on to explain that she and Bennett grew up together and always admired fierce female characters like Lara Croft.
"It's a real honor to be a part of this character and hopefully pass along some of that inspiration and strength that those iconic women brought to us," she added.
They concluded their speech by thanking Larson for giving them a voice, which they noted was a rare opportunity for the stunt community. A heroic moment for all.
Watch the full speech below.
brie larson stepping aside so her stunt doubles joanna and renee could talk because it’s THEIR award too is everything pic.twitter.com/kUzpGg9FT0— diana ✵ (@brieIarsonstan) June 18, 2019
