Man Arrested After Breaking Into AOC’s Office & Spraying Fire Extinguisher At Police

The man has reportedly been identified by the New York City Police Department as Douala Hashi . He has been arrested and charged with menacing, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. Hashi was known to employees at the building and had argued with people who worked there before rushing up to the third floor, where Ocasio-Cortez’s office is located , according to the New York Post. Members of Ocasio-Cortez’s office called security when they saw Hashi wandering the halls.