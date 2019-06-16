Man Arrested After Breaking Into AOC’s Office & Spraying Fire Extinguisher At Police

A man has been arrested after breaking into New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Saturday. When police arrived, he sprayed a fire extinguisher and attempted to hide in the utility closet.
The man has reportedly been identified by the New York City Police Department as Douala Hashi. He has been arrested and charged with menacing, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. Hashi was known to employees at the building and had argued with people who worked there before rushing up to the third floor, where Ocasio-Cortez’s office is located, according to the New York Post. Members of Ocasio-Cortez’s office called security when they saw Hashi wandering the halls.
When police arrived, Hashi sprayed police officers with a fire extinguisher before running into a utility closet while holding a broken bottle, said police. Hashi was then arrested and taken to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation. "It doesn't seem to be a break-in. It seems to be a trespass," said NYPD spokesman George Tsourovakas. Hashi has no relation or connection to Ocasio-Cortez, according to the NYPD.
“It appears to have been a coincidence that this happened in our building. We are glad that it was resolved peacefully,” said Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez, to NBC New York.
Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly in Washington, D.C. over the weekend to appear on ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos when the incident occurred.
