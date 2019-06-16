Is Anything As Pure As Adele At The Spice Girls Reunion Shows?

Nothing compares to Adele fanning over the Spice Girls. And when we say nothing, we mean nothing. Is there any moment purer than Adele singing along with her friends to “Spice Up Your Life” or sharing an emotional moment realizing the passage of time during the Spice Girls’ set? After seeing her Insta photos and videos from their reunion shows, the answer is clear: No.
Last night, Adele lived out her dream of seeing the Spice Girls perform together at Wembley Stadium for the last show of their reunion tour. “Last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10-year-old self,” Adele captioned her Instagram post, which included several videos documenting the singer’s memorable night.
In her gallery post, we see Adele experience a full spectrum of emotions, from excitedly driving to the show, to getting hyped with her friends, to getting emotional realizing how much time has passed and how much she shares with the legendary singing group she grew up idolizing.
Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self. It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️
“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back,” Adele wrote. It was as much a reminder to Adele of her own progress and journey as a pop star as it was an unforgettable night out with friends. “I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls, and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come.”
During the group’s encore, they brought out their mothers and children for their song “Viva Forever.” It was an emotional moment for everyone, Adele included. “We’re all mums now! We’re all mums!” she shouted to her friend through tears.
It’s not often that you get to share a moment this special with your close friends, let alone Ginger Spice (aka Geri Horner). Adele wasn’t the only one living out her dreams of seeing the Spice Girls back together, though. Emma Stone was also there, sharing the experience and meeting fellow Emma Baby Spice (aka Emma Bunton). The only one missing from Adele and Stone’s Spice Girls extravaganza was their mutual best friend, Jennifer Lawrence. Now, that’s another reunion we’d like to see.
