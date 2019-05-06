Adele Says Goodbye To 30 With Honest Instagram & Possible New Album

Adele...hello. The singer turned 31 over the weekend, and made a triumphant return not only to Instagram, where she previously posted sparingly and often not about her personal life, but also to music. At the end of her birthday caption, which appeared to reference some of the issues she's faced this past year, including her split from husband Simon Konecki, she teased a new album, promising that it will be "a drum n bass record" just to spite her difficult year.
Adele has taken a step back from music after her incredible sophomore album 25 in 2015, presumably to focus on raising her six-year-old son Angelo and, of course, go to gay bars with BFF Jennifer Lawrence. However, recent life events appear to have inspired the singer back into the studio.
"This is 31...thank fucking god," the post begins. "30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually."
The post ends with a tease that made the Adele hive start buzzing: "Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you."
Adele's albums, 21 and 25, have all been named after significant ages in the singer's life, so it makes sense that 30 would follow suit, especially after what sounds like such a trying year. Luckily, her fans have already thrown their full support behind her.
"SHE IS BACK!" one commented.
"Confirmed we have a new album coming!! ??❤️❤️ Fuck yeah!!" another wrote.
Let's start betting on the album's first single. My prediction? "Hello Again."
