The Best YA Books Of Summer 2019

Summer is undeniably the season for tearing through books. Now's the time to lounge in freshly cut grass with a book blocking the sun. Or to sit at the beach, turning the pages nearly as quickly as the waves come.
When it comes to binge-able books, nothing can beat the YA genre. Even if you don't typically gravitate toward YA fiction, summer's the season to delve into the genre. Generally speaking, YA books are gripping and cinematic; chapters end in cliff-hangers that encourage turning the page. The books also explore social issues with nuance.
You'll be in good company, because over half of YA book's readers are over the age of 18. Here are 2019's some of YA books that make for great summer reads.