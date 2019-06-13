Kate Middleton's shiny, bouncy, freshly-highlighted princess hair looks like a scene out of a shampoo commercial. Her crisp, white, ribbed off-the-shoulder gown practically begs for a feverish Google search. In stark contrast, the Duchess of Cambridge's manicure of choice is down-to-earth and functional — and basically bare.
The operative word here is "basically," because a close-up proves that the royal no-mani mani is no forgotten variable, but just as posh as a double-coat of the Queen's favorite Ballet Slippers: clean, simple, and purposefully unassuming. Though the Duchess always steers clear of colored polish, we highly suspect there's something glossed over the top of her fingernails to give them that naturally healthy sheen. Our money's on a trusty clear polish.
Ahead, we've broken down the best transparent nail polishes on the market, so with a little buffing, shaping, and your glossy topper of choice, you too can sport the perfect no-mani mani, à la Middleton. The classy white Barbara Casasola number to pair it with? That's on you.
