The topic of sex work has stepped into the spotlight in recent years — it’s even been making its way into the 2020 election debate, with presidential hopefuls being asked to weigh in publicly on the subject of sex work decriminalization. Sex workers and advocates have long pushed for the decriminalization of sex work, which would remove criminal penalties for trading sex. (To clarify, decriminalization removes laws and regulations on the occupation, while legalization would invite government regulation.)
Whether or not the politicians are well-versed enough to speak on the issue is another topic altogether — while some have voiced their support, most have avoided providing any straight-forward positions, which begs the question: Why is it so hard for politicians to talk about sex work? Here is what we know so far about the 2020 candidates' positions, and what they can stand to learn from sex workers and advocates.
Why is the topic of sex work coming up now?
Between porn star Stormy Daniels becoming a feminist icon of sorts for suing the president (and detailing their affair in excruciating detail) and Cyntoia Brown being granted clemency (after being convicted for the murder of a man who paid her for sex at 16), it feels like the public is becoming more sympathetic to — or at least more aware of — sex workers’ experiences. Both women’s legal battles brought larger visibility to the subjects of sex work and sex trafficking.
The subject of sex work decriminalization edged its way into mainstream discourse when a set of bills called FOSTA-SESTA — a House bill titled “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act” and a Senate bill titled the “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act” — was signed into law last summer and sex workers vocalized that the law would put their lives in danger. They organized and took action — protesting the passage of the bills. “The passing of FOSTA-SESTA has been a bit of a turning point for online-based sex workers, who were previously less impacted by policing, which targeted the most marginalized communities of color on the street or in street-visible massage parlors,” Kate Zen, an organizer with Red Canary, a grassroots organization that supports migrant sex workers, told Refinery29. “After FOSTA-SESTA, so many sex workers who were previously safe from policingCry BookerA pr have come out of the woodworks and joined the movement.” (Zen requested the use of a pseudonym in order to protect her identity.)
Meanwhile, the New York City stripper strike (or #NYCStripperStrike), started by Gizelle Marie in October 2017 in response to the colorism, racial discrimination, low wages, and unfair labor practices at strip clubs, gained national attention — as did similar strikes in Hollywood at the beginning of this year.
Sex workers have long engaged in political activism and human rights advocacy (it is said that Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, two trans sex workers of color, catalyzed the famous Stonewall Inn Riots in 1969) — although their issues are often left in the margins and their contributions erased. Finally, sex workers’ issues are stepping into the limelight, with a number of states, including New York, Maine, and Washington, D.C., currently considering decriminalization bills.
Grassroots organizers and local politicians are leading the way.
Studies show that criminalizing sex workers increases the likelihood they will experience physical or sexual violence by 300%. On June 10, state lawmakers introduced the Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act, which could make New York the first state to largely decriminalize sex work. The recent progress has been buoyed by local advocacy groups, such as DecrimNow in Washington, D.C., and DecrimNY in New York, that champion policies that protect sex workers.
“This organizing was always happening, it just wasn’t as lifted up in media,” Nina Luo, DecrimNY steering committee member and organizer with VOCAL-NY, told Refinery29. Luo also credits local politicians like New York State Sens. Julia Salazar and Alessandra Biaggi who ran and won their elections last year with sex workers’ rights as part of their campaign platforms.
Meanwhile, more established politicians like Mayor Bill de Blasio (who announced his presidential bid in May to no fanfare) have spoken clearly against decriminalization. Others have admitted to being ill-equipped to speak on the issue: Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is often lauded for his progressive platform, responded “I don’t have an answer for that,” when asked about his stance on decriminalizing sex work during an interview with The Breakfast Club.
Where do the 2020 candidates stand on sex work decriminalization?
BuzzFeed News recently asked every 2020 candidate whether or not they think sex work should be decriminalized. Four Democrats — Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Cory Booker, and Mike Gravel — said “yes.” Refinery29 also reached out to several candidates; most did not respond.
Booker, the only candidate to respond to request for comment, stated that he supports the decriminalization of sex work. “As a general matter, I don't believe that we should be criminalizing activity between consenting adults, and especially when doing so causes even more harm for those involved,” Booker said in a statement provided to Refinery29. “The real question here is what will make sex workers safer and reduce exploitation, and abundant evidence points to decriminalization."
Sen. Harris and Rep. Gabbard vocalized their support early on after announcing their presidential runs. “If a consenting adult wants to engage in sex work, that is their right, and it should not be a crime,” Gabbard told BuzzFeed in March. “All people should have autonomy over their bodies and their labor.” The Hawaiian representative said she would take action on a federal level to decriminalize sex work. (“It’s state penal codes that penalize sexual exchange,” Luo said.)
“When you are talking about consenting adults,” Harris told The Root in February, “we should really consider that we can’t criminalize consensual behavior as long as no one is being harmed.” In her op-ed for the Washington Post, reporter Melissa Gira Grant, who has covered the sex work beat for over a decade, pointed out the former prosecutor still supports criminalizing the purchase of sex. In the same interview, Harris stated that she advocated for the arrest of “the johns and the pimps” rather than sex workers, which is not actually decriminalization. “Targeting customers is not a novel approach. It’s sometimes called the Nordic model or End Demand,” and human rights groups say it still harms sex workers, Grant wrote.
After endorsing the pro-sex work Queens District Attorney candidate Tiffany Cabán, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Washington Post’s Dave Weigel that she is “open to decriminalization.” “Sex workers, like all workers, deserve autonomy, but they are particularly vulnerable to physical and financial abuse and hardship,” she explained. “We need to make sure we don't undermine legal protections for the most vulnerable, including the millions of individuals who are victims of human trafficking each year." Since Sanders also recently endorsed Cabán, Weigel got an update from the Sanders camp, which stated that the candidate “believes that decriminalization is certainly something that should be considered."
Asked @ewarren's campaign if she agrees with @CabanForQueens on decriminalizing sex work. "I'm open to decriminalization," she says.— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 19, 2019
Full statement... pic.twitter.com/HbfivoNH7A
A lesser-known candidate, former Sen. Gravel of Alaska, seemingly has the most progressive pro-sex worker platform, which he has listed on his campaign website. His platform calls for the repeal of FOSTA-SESTA and encourages states and municipalities to decriminalize all commercial sex work. Although DecrimNY will not endorse any candidates, Luo said, “Gravel’s responses indicate the most amount of consulting with people who trade sex, but we also haven’t seen real platforms put forward by others.”
Candidates will need to address their FOSTA-SESTA votes.
Every Democrat candidate who served in Congress last year — including Booker, Harris, and Gabbard — voted in favor of FOSTA-SESTA, which aimed to curb online sex trafficking. Its passage was immediately met with scrutiny. Meanwhile, sex-trafficking experts said the law negatively impacts sex workers and trafficking victims — as did sex workers. After the seizure and shutdown of platforms like Backpage and Craigslist Personals, sex workers who would’ve normally screened clients online were suddenly unable to.
“Women now having to walk the streets just to get clients and being put in dangerous circumstances that they never had to deal with before. This bill is killing us,” Lexi, an escort from Florida, told HuffPost.
The full list of candidates who voted for the controversial bill include the 13 current and former members of Congress who are currently running for president. Those who have verbalized their support for sex workers will likely be asked questions about their votes during the 2020 election cycle — senators Booker, Gabbard, Harris, and Amy Klobuchar were also all co-sponsors for SESTA. Zen pointed out that Harris has been labeled a “decrim candidate,” but “has not taken any measures to ameliorate the harm caused by the laws.”
Many conflate sex work with sex trafficking.
The consequences following the of the passage of FOSTA-SESTA make the bill a prime example of the ways anti-trafficking work often ends up targeting consensual sex workers, unintentionally or not. One of the most common misconceptions about the industry that sex workers and advocates are constantly trying to correct is the conflation of consensual sex work with sex trafficking. While the former is performed consensually — an exercise of bodily autonomy — the latter is unwilling and/or coerced. Sex work advocates also point out that there is a difference between being sex trafficked and engaging in survival sex — trading sex for basic survival needs like food and shelter.
According to research from the Yale Global Health Justice Partnership, there is a trend of painting sex workers as victims in courtrooms, meanwhile treating and prosecuting them as criminals. We saw this in the Robert Kraft case — the sting operation that got the New England Patriots owner caught for soliciting prostitution, which targeted massage parlors like Orchids of Asia (where Kraft went) under suspicion of sex trafficking. Of course there was no evidence of sex trafficking, which prosecutors finally conceded. But not before they, along with police, told reporters that human trafficking was an element in the case, which the media reported out widely, as they do.
Similar raids have happened recently in New York, with arrests in Long Island and massage parlor shut downs in Queens, which targeted primarily migrant Chinese women engaging in sex work under the guise of curbing sex trafficking, while no human trafficking charges have been made. Instead, women have been locked out of their places of work or arrested for prostitution.
Sex work criminalization predominantly hurts marginalized communities.
As Zen said, policing and the criminalization of sex work most harm marginalized communities of color, including transgender people, women of color, and undocumented immigrants. “In marginalized communities, such as Black and brown people, transgender people, and other groups who are denied access to the same resources, education, and employment afforded to white people, for some, sex work is the only form of survival,” Alex Corona wrote in an op-ed for USA Today. “I, myself, found sex work because my employment opportunities were limited as a transgender Latina woman.”
Candidates need to frame their policy platforms for sex work with other issues in mind, such as LGBTQ+ rights, poverty, and undocumented immigrants’ rights, Luo said, pointing out that sex work is not a single issue but one that “cuts across so many communities.” Trans and gender nonconforming New Yorkers, for example, experience significant employment discrimination, which can lead to survival sex work, she added. Sex workers living with HIV also risk higher amounts of prosecution under laws that criminalize HIV transmission, exposure, and non-disclosure, according to research from the Center for HIV Law and Policy and the National LGBTQ Task Force.
“How do you support trans people with more housing and resources, while at the same time decreasing the amount of criminalization in their lives?” Luo asked. “How do you stop the policing of sex work so that [migrant sex workers] no longer have prostitution records which could trigger [deportation]? Tying all those issues together would indicate a deeper understanding of the issue, that I think will speak to community members who are directly impacted.”
