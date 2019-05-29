"I grew up in South Richmond Hill, Queens. My parents grew up in the Woodside housing projects. My grandfather was incredibly abusive to the point where my grandmother left him, and my mom dropped out of high school to help take care of the family. I talk about him because when I got to meet him later on in life, when I was growing up — he was back in our lives — he was an incredible grandfather. I loved him to death, he played the guitar for me, he was loving and kind. When I got older, I recognized that this abusive husband and father and this really incredible grandfather, they were both so equally true. And he was somebody who could’ve been cycling in and out of our justice system, and our system was one that didn’t take into account the fact that he was a Korean War combat veteran who earned a Purple Heart for our country and came back with PTSD and self-medicated with alcohol, and where were our systems in place to support him so that he could support his family?