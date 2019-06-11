Irina Shayk Is On A Break-Up Vacation & It's Truly Inspirational

The model and mother is currently halfway around the world, in Iceland, surrounded by mountains, icecaps, and forests — according to her Instagram story. There's no right or wrong way to be single, or deal with a break-up, but there's no denying that Shayk's post-Bradley Cooper energy is extremely inspiring.
Multiple sources reported late last week that Cooper and Shayk split after four years together. Some sites claim A Star Is Born is to blame, others are side-eyeing Stefanie Germanotta (leave her alone!), but almost everyone agrees that if someone was winning the break-up, their name rhymes with Mrina Mhayk and not Mradley Mooper.
But this thotty nature photo isn't the first picture we've seen of Shayk since sources confirmed the duo was done. First, Shayk was seen leaving her Los Angeles home in a power jumpsuit and a packed suitcase. Before leaving for her post-Brad vacay, she stopped to get her nails done. Then this weekend she shared another serene photo of herself perched upon a rock.
Unfortunately for me, and all of us, Cooper does not have an Instagram to share photos of himself, proving to the public that he is fine!
