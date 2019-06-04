Lady Gaga Talks About Her Ended Engagement For The First Time

Lady Gaga addressed her breakup with Christian Carino after the two quietly split in February earlier this year. This was in the middle of full A Star Is Born-mania, with a source telling People, "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story."
Gaga herself never commented on the ended engagement, but quipped about it during Sunday performance at her Las Vegas residency.
"So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger," she said, per a video posted on Twitter, in which she's seen showing her empty ring finger to the crowd. "So tonight will be different."
She went on to perform “Someone to Watch Over Me,” accompanied by pianist Alex Smith.
Gaga says “Last time I sang this song I had a ring on my finger.” and talks about life flashing before her eyes when the piano wasn’t working until last minute at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vOdsICUUJB— Jessica (@The1FameMonster) June 3, 2019
While Gaga's split may have not gotten much attention on its own, it did fuel those rumors about the singer and her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper. Their chemistry during the movie plus their intimate Oscars performance had people shipping them IRL, but Gaga quickly put the rumors to bed.
“People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see," she told Jimmy Kimmel after the performance. "I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"
Gaga's other ex, Taylor Kinney, has remained supportive of Gaga's career, telling E! News back in October that he is "really proud" of his former fiance.
You might have to go to Vegas to catch Lady Gaga spilling any moretea about her relationships, so maybe instead you can just stay home and watch A Star Is Born on HBO. It will be almost as satisfying.
