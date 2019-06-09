Cardi B Gives A Sneak Peek At Her Hustlers Character Diamond

Lights, camera, Cardi B!
The rapper is set to make her film debut in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and gave fans their first look at her character on Instagram Saturday. In a revealing mirror selfie, Cardi rocks a pink and blue thong bodysuit and thigh-high, strappy silver heels.
“Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall ? HUSTLER MOVIE!” she wrote in the caption.
Hustlers, which also stars Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, and Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, is inspired by a 2015 article from The Cut. It follows a group of strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on (i.e. scam) their wealthy clientele.
Cardi is no stranger to the nightclub life. A former stripper herself, she has talked extensively about her time pole dancing and why somebody being a stripper doesn’t “mean they don’t have no brain.”
“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on,” she told Cosmopolitan in April 2018. Hence, Hustlers the movie.
Hustlers is set to hit theaters on September 13.
