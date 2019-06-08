The Royals Are Going All Out To Quash That Meghan & Kate Feud Rumor

The Queen’s birthday came with something even sweeter than cake. Kate Middleton wore a hat with a special tie to sister-in-law and new mom Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in a pastel yellow Alexander McQueen dress with a matching floral fascinator, according to People. Look familiar? That’s because Kate donned the headpiece last year at Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding.
What’s the big deal about the Duchess re-wearing a hat?
The big deal is that rumors have been swirling about the tense relationship between Kate and Meghan since practically the moment when Meghan first stepped into the spotlight on Prince Harry’s arm.
Advertisement
Kate is famously known for being an outfit repeater, [find story on R29 confirming this, and link to] but it’s unlikely she would in this instance if she didn’t want to think about anything having to do with Meghan. But she did.
If an accessory choice isn’t enough to convince you that all is well between these two royal women, maybe their cozy transportation arrangements will change your mind.
In a spirited showing of unity, the Duchesses — including step-mother-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — rode in the same carriage to Buckingham Palace. The group smiled, chatted and waved to onlookers. This grouping was in stark difference to last year’s celebration, when Meghan and Harry rode on their own to the event.
A fashion nod and a shared carriage ride? Yeah, Meghan and Kate are basically BFFs now.
Advertisement