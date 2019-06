"I didn’t really experiment with makeup when I was younger. Though, I did love a black eyeliner when I was in my punk stage. I recently got a makeup tutorial because I went to a costume party. The theme was Dangerous Liaisons meets Pop art, and I had to do my own makeup for the first time ever. Gilbert Soliz [the global artist at Marc Jacobs Beauty] came over and taught me how to do it. It was way harder than I thought it would be, especially applying the false eyelashes and getting the right shape on the eyeliner. I did a decent job, but it wasn’t as great as I wanted it to be."