After The Last Watch, The One Remaining Question Is: Who Is Sophie Ellis-Bextor?

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch revealed a lot about the making of the final season of the HBO show, including another celebrity cameo, this time from singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
In the documentary, Ellis-Bextor goes to the beloved food truck on set where she completely stuns Leigh, who’s running the shop. “Sophie isn’t it? Nice to meet you,” Leigh said, keeping it cool, calm, and collected when she was actually freaking out.
“I’m totally starstruck,” Leigh said. “One of my favorites from years ago. You never get to see these people any other time, ya know. And then she said I was well stocked in there. Bonus!”
Ellis-Bextor first made her musical debut as the lead singer of indie rock band Theaudience in the late 1990s. The group only put out one album, and their music now can’t even be found on Spotify, but Ellis-Bextor went on to start her solo career, which proved to be much more successful.
Her early 2000s hits such as “Murder on The Dancefloor” rank as her most popular on music streaming services. Although she has put out music consistently since then, as Leigh pointed out, Ellis-Bextor is a favorite “from years ago.”
In her prime, she also appeared on Spiller's “Groovejet.” The success of the track lead to a public feud with Victoria Beckham. According to the Guardian, “Groovejet” beat out Beckham and Dane Bowers's “Out of Your Mind” for the No. 1 spot on the charts in August 2000. The beef with Posh Spice, and maybe just the popularity of the poppy dance jam, made Ellis-Bextor a household name.
“Most people know me from ‘Groovejet’ but having been in a band before that, the basic objective of every album I've ever done has been to keep the day job and be successful enough to make another one,” she told the Guardian back in 2014, and delivered. Just this year she put out The Song Diaries, a 19-track album featuring the orchestral versions of some of her greatest hits.
In addition to making new music and currently being on tour, she has been busy in her personal life as well. She is married to Richard Jones, the bassist in the band The Feeling, and gave birth to their fifth child this past January.
With all of that, she still had time to fight the White Walkers in episode 3 of season 8 of GOT.
“We fought the white walkers!!” she wrote on Instagram with pictures of her and Jones, who was also an extra, on set. “When @gameofthrones was filming the final season, @richardjonesface and I went to be extras. It was SO FUN. You couldn’t see us on the telly in the battle of episode 3, but I can assure you we gave it our all. R was very jealous of my armour but then again, he had dragon glass. Here’s to the northern army! Sad to see GOT finish but it’s been fun seeing the epic tale unfold.”
We fought the white walkers!! When @gameofthrones was filming the final season, @richardjonesface and I went to be extras. It was SO FUN. You couldn’t see us on the telly in the battle of episode 3, but I can assure you we gave it our all. R was very jealous of my armour but then again, he had dragon glass. Here’s to the northern army! Sad to see GOT finish but it’s been fun seeing the epic tale unfold. 💪🏻👌🏻👍🏻#gameofthrones #extras
Could it be that Leigh was fangirling so hard that she let one of her Starbucks cups or water bottles sneak on set? Perhaps. A run-in with Ellis-Bextor might be the UK equivalent of spotting Vanessa Carlton, which would definitely be enough to distract any early 2000s pop fan.
