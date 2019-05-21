Taylor Swift's pastel hair era is nowhere near over. The "Me!" singer recently made a return to music with a highly teased single, news of an upcoming album, and a bold new hair color. Swift first revealed hot-pink strands at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March. While some may have thought Swift's neon style was just temporary, she continued to rock fuchsia tips through spring.
When the music video for her latest single with Brendon Urie finally dropped in April, Swift and her pink hair were still going strong. Towards the end of the video, though, a dramatic head flip revealed turquoise strands in place of the pink.
Now, it seems that Swift is sticking with blue hair. During an appearance on The Ellen Show last week, the singer wore her hair pulled back with periwinkle pieces poking out towards the ends. The smoky cobalt color also matched her nails and lace dress.
Before her interview with Degeneres, Swift also appeared on her Instagram Story rocking a baby-blue hue at the ends of her hair.
BLUE HAIR 🦋💙 also Meredith was about to start some drama with Benjamin 😹💕 @taylorswift13 @TheEllenShow #TaylorOnEllen #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/KjNvKkHN3y— LA Swiftie ❤️ (@swiftiedailyy) May 15, 2019
It didn't take long for fans on Twitter to cook up conspiracy theories about her new hair color. "The next video will be a continuation of the ME! music video," one fan tweeted. "It will start with Taylor Swift having blue hair and finally, finally in the daylight." Other fans theorized that the new hair color is a nod to an upcoming single from her upcoming album.
Her blue hair! 💙 the next single is coming soon 👀 @taylorswift13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/MReo4Bkb48— Cat 💜 (@CatherineDownen) May 15, 2019
This wouldn't be the first time Swift has dropped a subtle beauty hint about her music. She recently confirmed that she teased her current era with a pastel manicure in her Delicate music video, which dropped in March last year. Could her blue hair be another Easter egg? Only time will tell.
