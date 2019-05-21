The Major Memorial Day Home Sales You Won't Want To Miss

If a sale happens and no one knows to shop it, does it even make a steal? We're not going to test this philosophical shopping theory right now, because the upcoming holiday weekend is about to ignite a slew of major deals that we can't wait to shop. Memorial Day Weekend doesn't just celebrate summertime's start with a day OOO, it also blesses us with an opportunity to stock up on seasonal essentials at sweetly discounted prices. Join us as we keep track of all the home sales worth shopping over the next week, so you won't have to miss a single steal.
Ahead we've rounded up the must-know long-weekend shopping events from top furniture to decor, food, and tech destinations across the web. Get ready to score deep discounts on plush memory foam mattresses, bestselling furniture, summer bedding essentials, flat screen TVs, boxes of canned rosé, limited edition art, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.