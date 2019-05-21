Billie Eilish Signed This Ukulele & It Could Be Yours

Research shows that women are underrepresented in all areas of music: as performers, as songwriters, and behind the scenes. While a lot of people, from the Recording Academy to Soundgirls and Spotify to She Is the Music, are working to even out the gender gap, one of the biggest things on the to-do list is to make it clear to girls and women that they can enter the music industry — in whatever position they want!
Reverb.com, the the leading online marketplace for buying and selling new and used musical instruments, teamed up with the Girls Rock charity a slew of women artists to create an online charity auction to help fund Girls Rock Camps at locations around the globe. You can always donate to the Girls Rock Camps (including targeting the local chapter of your choice!), but with this auction you can also walk away with some amazing goodies.
Ahead is just a sampling of what's on offer — in addition to cool, signed memorabilia from Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, and more, there are items at the Girls Rock Reverb site donated by P!nk, Cat Power, Mavis Staples, Charli XCX, Joan Jett, and many, many, many more. This is the kind of cool stuff you could never just buy — it includes their gear (from guitars and amps to ukuleles), a VIP experience package that includes a personal tour of the vaults of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and clothing designed and signed by the artists.