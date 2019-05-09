If there's one thing you should know about Jessie J, it's that she's an open book. The singer often uses Instagram to connect to fans and get real about her relationship with Channing Tatum, address the comparisons with Jenna Dewan, and most recently, talk about her awkwardly misspelled tattoo.
Didn't know Jessie J had a tattoo? To be clear, she has several (at least five), but she just showed off her biggest one with a bikini shot on Instagram. The tattoo, situated on her hip bone, reads, "Don't loose [sic] who you are in the blur of the stars."
Jessie J addressed the awkward misspelling in the caption: "Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are. Yes that I wrote. Yes I spelt [sic] the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it’s spelt [sic] wrong. Yes I got it done in Essex. Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes I was 18. Yes I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose. Yes it’s the reason I wear everything high waisted."
This isn't the first time Jessie J has publicly discussed the tattoo. While making a guest appearance on the The Graham Norton Show in 2015 she admitted that it was her mother who, in tears, first pointed out the incorrect spelling.
Clearly Jessie J is taking it all in stride — and she's far from the only celebrity in the misspelled tattoo club. But her story is a good lesson in always spellchecking your quote tattoos before booking your appointment. Who knows? You might need to explain it to your eight million fans a decade from now. Which, when you think about it, really wouldn't be the worst thing.
