Yes my tattoo says... “don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars” Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are Yes that I wrote Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong Yes I repeat it’s spelt wrong Yes I got it done in Essex Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it Yes I was 18 Yes I still don’t know the difference between lose and loose Yes It’s the reason I wear everything high waisted And YES I know I have small boobs. Don’t waste your time telling me like I don’t see them everyday ? Don’t @ me K bye