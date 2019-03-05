In Case You Were Wondering, Here Are Channing Tatum's Private DMs To Jessie J

While Channing Tatum and Jessie J have never spoken explicitly about their relationship, the two have been getting hot and heavy on Instagram. Back in November, Tatum posted a video from Jessie J's concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London with the caption "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special." However, the couple's most recent Instagram interaction went down in the DMs, so safe to say it's a little more intimate.
Jessie J shared a screenshot of Tatum's reply to one of her Instagram Stories — a selfie — that is giving me the most secondhand embarrassment since I watched that video of Lindsay Lohan dancing. It appears the Magic Mike actor is responding with some sort of rap that let's just say loses some of its pizzaz in Instagram-DM format.
“Yes I won’t rest till I caress Fresh face Jess,” he wrote-rapped. “I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”
“Hahahaha,” she replied, generously adding, “Baaaarrs yeah.”
While I maybe don't need more of this specific type of content (side note: what is the conversation they were having above this one?), sharing private DMs must mean the couple is one step closer to going a bit more public with their relationship. On the singer's recent post where she's posing with plates of food, Tatum commented "hottest Instagram food model in the game right now."
It makes sense that they've been a bit slower to go all-out with their relationship, since it was initially met with uncomfortable comments about Jessie J's appearance being similar to Tatum's ex, Jenna Dewan. Jessie J ended up addressing that issue on Instagram as well, writing, "You only have to look at a few of the comments to see these stories are not inspiring women supporting women but mostly women ripping other women down. I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all.”
While her Instagram may be safe from trolls, but Tatum's terrifying raps are still running rampant.
