Is Channing Tatum dating one of the best vocalists of our time? Probably, according to a recent Instagram Tatum posted from Jessie J's concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
"This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special," Tatum captioned the photo.
In early October, reports emerged that Tatum was dating the singer Jessie J, née Jessica Cornish. The proof was in the pudding: Tatum kept being spotted at Cornish's shows, first in Salt Lake City and then later in Seattle. Most recently, Cornish returned the favor, appearing at the opening Tatum's Magic Mike Live show in London. She shared a similar statement of support for Tatum on her Instagram that night; clearly, this relationship has moved into the "cheering each other on via social media" phase.
Advertisement
This development nicely coincided with the news that Jenna Dewan, Tatum's ex-wife, was also dating someone new. (She's reportedly dating Broadway actor Steve Kazee.)
Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April of this year in an Instagram statement.
"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the statement read.
"Different paths" apparently, for now, equals Kazee (for Dewan) and Cornish (for Tatum).
Advertisement