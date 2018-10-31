Jenna Dewan, erstwhile wife of Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, is reportedly dating Steve Kazee. Kazee is many things, but first and foremost, he appeared in the Showtime TV show Shameless as Gus Pfender, the erstwhile husband of Fiona Gallagher (Anne-Marie Duff). According to The Blast, Dewan and Kazee recently attended George Clooney's Halloween party together. They also reportedly ended up at Griffith Park, where they went on a haunted Halloween hayride — and ended up in an Instagram together. In the Instagram, which was posted on actor Eddie Allen's Instagram feed, Kazee has his arm around Dewan.
Dewan, an actress and dancer, separated from Tatum this summer, announcing the split on Instagram. Just this week, they officially filed for divorce. Tatum, meanwhile, is reportedly dating singer Jessie J. As of October 2018, the couple, who was married for nine years, appears to be offically moving on.
Now, Kazee. Aside from Shameless, Kazee made his career on Broadway, where he starred in the Tony-winning musical Once and the 2007 revival of 110 in the Shade. Most recently, he joined the cast of the new musical Pretty Woman during its Chicago tryout. Kazee left the show when it moved to Broadway — he was replaced by Broadway standby Andy Karl.
Now, Dewan, who is a dancer, recently left her post as the host of the show World of Dance. She'll soon appear in the Netflix series Mixtape, a musical drama — which leads us to wonder: Is Steve Kazee also going to appear in Mixtape?
