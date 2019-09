Jenna Dewan, erstwhile wife of Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, is reportedly dating Steve Kazee. Kazee is many things, but first and foremost, he appeared in the Showtime TV show Shameless as Gus Pfender, the erstwhile husband of Fiona Gallagher (Anne-Marie Duff). According to The Blast , Dewan and Kazee recently attended George Clooney's Halloween party together. They also reportedly ended up at Griffith Park, where they went on a haunted Halloween hayride — and ended up in an Instagram together . In the Instagram, which was posted on actor Eddie Allen's Instagram feed, Kazee has his arm around Dewan.