Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Both Took Their New Relationships Up A Notch This Weekend

After announcing their split in April, it seems Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are both moving on — and thriving.
This week, Dewan went public with her new relationship with Broadway actor Steve Kazee. People reports that the two have "been dating for a couple months." Following the announcement, Dewan made a stunning entrance at the weekend’s Baby2Baby Gala fundraiser, which she attended with friends Olivia Munn and Jessica Alba.
The same weekend, Jessie J posted photos from the opening of Channing Tatum’s new Magic Mike Live show. The duo have been seeing each other since October when Tatum appeared at several of the Jessie J’s concerts. On November 1, Tatum even brought his daughter, Everly, to one of the singer's shows.
Even amid exciting new relationships, their daughter will remain number one in Tatum and Dewan's lives. The exes have reportedly stayed on good terms, and reunited last Halloween to take 5-year-old Everly trick-or-treating.
When asked at the gala how she was doing, Dewan responded “I don’t talk about my personal life, but thank you! I am very happy.”
