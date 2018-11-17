Jessie J Speaks Out Against The Comparisons With Jenna Dewan

Jessie J has no patience for anyone pitting women against each other. Now, she’s calling out the media for asking readers to compare two people — namely, her and boyfriend Channing Tatum’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan — based on their looks.
“You only have to look at a few of the comments to see these stories are not inspiring women supporting women but mostly women ripping other women down,” the singer wrote. “I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all.”
She noted that a story has been circulating over the last few weeks comparing her to her Dewan. Jessie J begins by answering some quick questions, chipping away at the purpose of the story and making it clear that there isn’t one.
“Who feels good from this story? I know I don’t,” she wrote. She didn’t link to any article — why give it more press than it deserves?
Jessie J also pointed out how this type of narrative is detrimental to women because it deliberately says that a woman’s greatest value is her looks.
“I don’t take stories like this lightly,” she wrote. “Because I know the kind of impact it has on young girls reading it. I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls, and when I got older, decided to spend my career making lots of music to try and help/inspire myself and all other women to see their beauty from the inside out and will continue to do so. Man does the world need it. More now than ever.”
Specifically comparing these two women to each other is even more insulting. The question that’s really being asked is: is Tatum dating someone better looking than his ex? It encourages the line of thinking that whoever your partner dates after you is a better or worse person as a whole and not a better person for them. To suggest that a woman’s only contribution to a relationship is her appearance, and asking the public to vote on it, is degrading and dehumanizing.
Jenna Dewan responded to Jessie J’s comments in complete support. “Women for women all the way. No need for negativity,” she shared on Twitter.
Beautiful message @JessieJ— Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 17, 2018
❤️ #womensupportwomen #respect pic.twitter.com/Mgmp8swLMG
“Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up,” Dewan added.
Clearly, we should be looking to these two to learn how to handle breakups, relationships, and our culture’s valuation of women. They know what’s up.
