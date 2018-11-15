Jenna Dewan Sees That Jessie J Resemblance, Too

Here's my question: Is it a compliment or an insult when your ex starts dating someone who looks just like you?
Regardless, this is a question that Jenna Dewan may be asking, now that her ex Channing Tatum is seemingly dating Jessie J (née Jessica Cornish). Cornish looks a bit like Dewan, if only because they are both tall brunettes with long bob haircuts. And Wednesday night, Dewan appeared to acknowledge it, too. Buzzfeed spotted Dewan's response to a comment on Instagram in which she seemingly endorsed the idea that it didn't matter if she and Cornish looked alike.
"Whenever I hear of the 'striking resemblance' w/ Jessie J to Jenna Dewan...my only thoughts are ummmmm no," the commenter wrote. They added, "gf you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you."
Dewan responded simply, writing, "Positive vibes all the way."
So, I guess, from her perspective, it's not an insult when your ex starts dating someone who looks like you. Good to hear! (Observe the comment, to the right.)
Dewan and Tatum, who were married for nine years, met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up in which they played love interests. They have a five-year-old daughter named Everly who has reportedly attended one of Cornish's shows with her father. Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April, sharing the news in a candid Instagram statement. In the months since, they've both moved on smoothly and happily — Tatum stepped up to date Cornish, and Dewan is reportedly dating Shameless actor Steve Kazee.
Now, Kazee and Tatum? They look nothing alike.
