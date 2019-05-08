In 2014, Game of Thrones’ season 4 finale, “The Children,” aired on Father’s Day. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) also happened to murder his own father, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) as he sat atop the toilet. Welcome to the darkest Father’s Day content possible.
This year, for GoT’s finale season, its penultimate episode will air on Mother’s Day. The upcoming installment, still bearing the mysterious title “Game of Thrones 72,” will feature two of Westeros’ most fearsome moms — Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lanniser (Lena Headey) — going head to head for control of the Iron Throne. “72” will likely make the patricide of “Children” look quaint. Who knows what kind of momma drama lies ahead?
In celebration of Thrones’ looming Mother’s Day bloodbath, we thought we would look back on all the moms who have fought their way through Westeros. While Dany and Cersei may get all the attention right now, there have been so many more who schemed, killed, and, yes, even parented, over the last eight seasons. Ranked from worst to best, keep reading to find out who wins the game of moms.