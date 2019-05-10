The Best Movies To Watch On Netflix This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is an occasion to give a shout-out to the moms in our lives — and not just biological moms, either. Our found mothers, the nurturing presences in our lives. The moms of our friend groups, and our friends who just became moms. Essentially: The pack of women who surround us and build us up.
So, what better way to celebrate Mother's Day than by making popcorn and watching movies that also celebrate the pack? Netflix has no shortage of options that toe the line between feel-good and tear-jerker, between sentimental and inspiring. To wit: the perfect Mother's Day watch.
Consider adding some of the characters in these movies to your friend group, for their run-time — or longer.