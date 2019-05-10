The Best Books For Every Kind Of Mom

Let's be honest — there's never a wrong time to give someone a book. It's a simple way of saying, "I was thinking of you." Or a way of saying, "I think you're a delight, and your mind will drink this up," depending on how over-the-top you're feeling.
The trouble is narrowing down the perfect book amid the cavalcade of new releases and even bigger catalog of older books. Fear not: We've gathered an array of books, both new releases and classics. There's gripping fiction for moms who bounce between book clubs, quick reads for moms who go to bed with a book, and journals for moms who know they have a book in them.
Here's what you should consider getting your mom — or the instrumental women in your life — this Mother's Day.