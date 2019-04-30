As we dive deeper into the warm-weathered, blossomy bliss of spring, we are faced with the same quandary that rolls around each May: What is the perfect gift for the person who gave you the gift of life? That's right, Mother's Day is fast approaching, which means so is the annual challenge of finding a present worthy of the most special woman in our lives. This is particularly difficult if you have the kind of mom that insists she doesn't want anything at all.
But before even considering another year of "free massage" coupons, there are plenty of other ways to show mom you care. Of course, you can solidify your status as the favorite child and splurge on the top luxury Mother's Day gifts available. Or, you can go the wellness route instead with the the best self-care gifts she could ask for. But if you've got the kind of mom that would simply be happy with a phone call, don't underestimate the power of a hand-selected greeting card or a topical towelette. We've put together a range of options — the coolest totes, kits, and kitchenware out there — that no mom could turn down. Plus, we included all the things she didn't even know she needed (Wine glass pens? Check! Chakra-inspired ritual perfume? Check!). Click through for 19 new gift ideas so you're covered this upcoming May 12 (and we'd suggest marking that on your calendars first if you haven't already).
