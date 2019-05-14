Story from Tech

11 Gadgets That Any Grad Will Use In The Real World

Anabel Pasarow
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Mophie.
Finals season is nearing its end, which means the "what am I doing with the rest of my life?" mania is setting in for college seniors. Soon you'll don your cap and gown, pack up your life into a few boxes, and fly home from whence you came. It's daunting, to say the least.
The good news: Whether you're moving into your first adult apartment, embarking on a summer of travel, or starting a 9-to-5 a week after graduation (or hanging out in your parents' basement for a bit — no shame), we've got you covered with gadgets that will help you survive the so-called real world. From TVs to wireless headphones to the perfect portable speaker, here are the best tech gifts for graduation.
Related Stories
How To Wear Your Hair For Your Graduation Ceremony
Shop The Best Dresses For Graduation Day
20 White Dresses To Kick Off Summer In Style

More from Tech