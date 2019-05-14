11 Gadgets That Any Grad Will Use In The Real World

Finals season is nearing its end, which means the "what am I doing with the rest of my life?" mania is setting in for college seniors. Soon you'll don your cap and gown, pack up your life into a few boxes, and fly home from whence you came. It's daunting, to say the least.
The good news: Whether you're moving into your first adult apartment, embarking on a summer of travel, or starting a 9-to-5 a week after graduation (or hanging out in your parents' basement for a bit — no shame), we've got you covered with gadgets that will help you survive the so-called real world. From TVs to wireless headphones to the perfect portable speaker, here are the best tech gifts for graduation.