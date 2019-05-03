The time surrounding your graduation is chock-full of milestones and important events to prepare for. Maybe you’re browsing beach houses to rent for senior week or a post-MBA retreat, painstakingly selecting yearbook quotes, or periodically skipping class to do, um, more important stuff. But if you’re reading this right now, we bet your mind is consumed by one thing in particular: the agony and the ecstasy of tracking down the perfect dress to wear on the day that you walk up on stage and accept your diploma.
It might be one of life’s great injustices (kidding, but still) that this crucial and memorable look will be obscured under a shapeless polyester cloak for half of the day, but graduation day is colored by celebration, and we’re sure there will be plenty of opportunities to show off your frock once the ceremonies have ended. And who’s to say this outfit won’t stay in the rotation for many years to come? So if you’re on the hunt for a super-special dress to wear as you formally “commence” your next stage of life, stop right here and click through the 12 lovely gowns we dug up. And from all of us here at R29: congratulations.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.