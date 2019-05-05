Shawn Mendes is used to having flocks of fans trailing him wherever he goes. But the pop singer, Calvin Klein model, and former (maybe) flame of Hailey Baldwin has one new fan you’ll probably recognize: Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.
Porowski, who skyrocketed to fame on the Netflix series, posted a photo of himself and Mendes taken backstage at Saturday Night Live this weekend, where Mendes was the musical guest for the Adam Sandler-hosted episode. In a candid photo with Mendes in the middle, Porowski and a friend went full fanboy over the “In My Blood” singer.
Advertisement
Porowski’s Queer Eye co-stars clearly enjoyed the moment, too.
“I DON’T REMEMBER A TIME WHEN YOU DID SOMETHING SO HURTFUL TO ME!” co-star Tan France joked in the comments.
SNL star Leslie Jones couldn’t resist fawning over Mendes, too, which also sparked some feedback from the Queer Eye squad.
“I had to post this cause it was so beautiful!! @antoniand @shawnmendes. SHAWN YOU WAS THE BOMB.COM @nbcsnl,” she wrote on her Instagram page.
“THIS IS NOT OK. IM NOT OKAY,” Tan France chimed in, expressing his intense FOMO.
Mendes fired up the audience and viewers at home when he took the stage for the first live performance his new single, “If I Can’t Have You.”
Advertisement