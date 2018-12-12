Antoni Porowski Is Now Insta-Official With A Bravo Reality Star

Antoni Porowski hasn't even been famous for a full year. Can you believe? Queer Eye debuted in February of this year, and Porowski and his four fabulous counterparts skyrocketed to stardom.
Anyway, about Porowski: The foodie and newly minted restauranteur confirmed on Instagram Monday that he's dating Trace Lehnhoff, former star of the Bravo reality show Flipping Out. (Lehnhoff, 30, appeared on Flipping Out as an interior designer from season 3 to season 5.) Porowksi posted a photo of himself with Lehnhoff, writing in the caption that "11" was his favorite prime number. (Mine is 23!) Lehnhoff later posted a photo of the couple as well, writing, "California is pretty incredible."
Advertisement
Lehnhoff and Porowski have been a rumored couple since late October, when Us Weekly reported that they'd started casually dating. Earlier this month, they attended the GQ Man of the Year party together. Porowski, 34, split from his partner of seven years Joey Krietemeyer earlier this year.
Lehnhoff is an interior designer, which begs the question: Will he be doing an interior designing in the upcoming season of Queer Eye?
Advertisement