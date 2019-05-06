Are The Queer Eye Producers Working On A New Wedding Show?

Once again, flyers are floating around the internet claiming that the that the producers that made Queer Eye the best part of last March are on the prowl for fresh talent. This time, they’re looking for couples in committed relationships for a new wedding show. If you live in Ohio, Indiana or Kentucky, then the producers behind Queer Eye might want to cast you in their latest project, a wedding show.
They’re looking for couples with inspiring (read: tear-jerking) stories. Based on the casting call, the show seems to be a promising cross between Queer Eye and every wedding show on TLC. They’re looking for couples in those states who, due to money, family or other circumstances, have not been able to have the big white wedding to celebrate their love.
If this show has half the heart of Queer Eye, it might just usher in a new era of wedding reality television – one that sends a message of inclusive self-love that will soften even the hardest of hearts.
So the big question is not, “will you marry me?,” instead, the producers want to know: Do you and your partner share a “unique and inspiring love story”? If you’re single, you can still get a piece of the action by nominating that inspiring couple in your life that just hasn’t been able to celebrate their love.
Seeking UNIQUE & INSPIRING LOVE STORIES for a BRAND-NEW series from the Creators & Executive Producers of Queer Eye! Please share with any amazing couples in the ** OHIO ** INDIANA ** & KENTUCKY AREAS!— the Casting Firm (@theCastingFirm) March 26, 2019
