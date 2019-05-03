To get you in the mood for some summer lovin’, Netflix released its latest original romantic comedy called The Last Summer on May 3. The plot of the film is pretty simple, but the Last Summer cast could help it become a breakout hit for the streaming platform like last year’s Set It Up. The movie follows a group of recent high school graduates in Chicago that experience multiple relationship trials and tribulations during their last summer together before college.
With such a vast group of overlapping characters, The Last Summer is poised to deliver all the rom-com points we've come to expect: awkward meet-cutes, snarky best friends, dramatic arguments, and, of course, summer romance. Plus, no teen-centered romantic comedy would be complete without emotional voice-over from its main character, played by Riverdale's own Archie Andrews. The cast is a veritable who's who of it girls, up and comers, and familiar faces from hit TV shows like Good Trouble, Teen Wolf, 13 Reasons Why, and Riverdale all experiencing one last summer to remember. Seriously, it seems like the casting director for this film managed to find everyone cool to round out this cast. Here's which of your favorite young actors are starring in The Last Summer and who they play.