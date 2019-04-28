Meghan & Harry Got A Very Cool, Very Expensive Wedding Gift For Idris Elba

Word to the wise: always, always, always invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to your wedding. Even if they don’t show up to the event, you’ll get a damn good wedding gift. Or at least Idris Elba did.
Elba, aka the Sexiest Man Alive, is officially off the market, and through our sobs we learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a pretty penny — even by royal standards — on a piece of artwork for him and his bride, Sabrina Dhowre, according to Mail on Sunday.
The art gifted by the royal couple is a piece from artist duo the Connor Brothers and features the quote, "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" It retails at about $9,000, so yeah, definitely not your standard wedding registry blender or dish towel set.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
NEW PRINT RELEASE TODAY - Following our visit from amazing nine year old artist Belle Curran last week we have just released this image as a print. Belle suffers from interstitial lung disease. and needs a lung transplant. She is raising awareness about organ donation, and funds for the various charities that have helped her. The print is from a limited edition of 12, and all of the proceeds will be going to the charities that have supported Belle. The quote we have chosen comes from the children's author Dr Seuss. We would be grateful for anyone who follows the link in our bio, and makes a donation. The print is available now through our website. please note that the prints will take up to 21 days for delivery
The Connor Brothers, aka British artists James Golding and Mike Snelle, first entered the art scene as Franklyn and Brendan Connor, Missouri-born twins brought up within an extremist Christian cult, before revealing it was a hoax and just a pseudonym.
Elba and Dhowre attended last year’s Royal Wedding, which Elba also DJ’d at, but due to their forthcoming baby, Meghan and Harry weren’t able to return the favor. (The attending part, not the DJ-ing part.)
Still, the newlywed couple had one hell of a party. Their three-day affair was held in Morocco and featured camels, fire dancers, and an all-white, festival-themed soirée, among other things, including a rumored performance by Diana Ross.
Clearly, Elba and Dhowre appreciate the more lavish things in life, so this art piece couldn’t be a better gift for them.
Advertisement