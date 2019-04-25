Awards season may have died down, but that doesn't mean audiences are ready to say goodbye to their favorite A Star Is Born pair. Earlier this month, however, lead and director Bradley Cooper broke hearts when People reported he hadn't really spoken to co-star Lady Gaga since that magical Oscars performance, but he just gave the world hope on Ellen when he revealed his idea for an exciting A Star Is Born reunion.
While he laughed at the idea of ever going on tour with Lady Gaga, the 44-year-old offered an enticing alternative.
"You know what I thought would be a cool thing to do maybe one night?" he said. "Do a live reading of the movie, of the script, and sing all the songs as you're reading the script at the Hollywood Bowl or something."
Advertisement
This would be our next opportunity to see the couple back on stage, given that they haven't spent much time together now that the A Star Is Born fever has died down.
“Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family," a source told People over the weekend."Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great...It seems Bradley hasn’t spent any time with Lady Gaga. He has been all about his family."
This break from each other also means a break from those persistent rumors that the two were secretly dating given their amazing chemistry in the movie, as well as interviews and performances.
“People saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see," Gaga explained to Jimmy Kimmel in February about the intimate Oscars performance. “I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"
Now excuse me while I make repeated calls to the Hollywood Bowl in hopes that someday soon the couple will fool us again.
Advertisement