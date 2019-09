Given that Perry will not appear in any future episodes of Riverdale, a true goodbye to Fred will likely happen in future episodes — when storylines wrap up to the point that Fred’s absence can truly be addressed. After all, shoehorning in the loss of Fred (either by Fred’s offscreen death, or by some other explanation) while characters are focused on a cult called “The Farm” and the possible demise of serial killer Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) doesn’t seem like the right way to honor a character and actor who has been a big part of the Riverdale family since day one.