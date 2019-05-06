Sephora's Beauty Insider Event Is Almost Over — Don't Miss These Deals

Sephora's big Beauty Insider Event is almost over, but if you've missed the first-round hustle, fear not, you still have a few hours to shop — and sweep up some insane last-minute savings.
For those just joining us, here's a quick breakdown: The Insider Event is open to all three tiers of Sephora's Insider loyalty program, but the highest savings go to Rouge members (those who spend $1000 or more a year). Rouge gets you 20% off when you use the code 'HEYROUGE'. If you're a VIB member (you spend $350 a year), you'll get 15% off any purchase using the code 'HEYVIB,' and if you're an Insider (you simply signed up), get 10% off using 'HEYINSIDER.'
No matter where you fall on the membership ladder, the opportunity to save ends at midnight tonight — Monday, May 6 — meaning, this is the last call. If you're looking to strategize your shopping, we've broken down our readers' most-shopped Sephora beauty products — all of which will be price-chopped by 10, 15, or a full 20% if you add-to-cart now. From Drunk Elephant to a trusty bottle of Olaplex, scroll through the slides ahead for 14 foolproof ways to win big at Sephora — before everything's back to full-price.
