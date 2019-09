Sephora's Beauty Insider Event Is Almost Over — Don't Miss These Deals

For those just joining us, here's a quick breakdown: The Insider Event is open to all three tiers of Sephora's Insider loyalty program , but the highest savings go to Rouge members (those who spend $1000 or more a year). Rouge gets you 20% off when you use the code 'HEYROUGE'. If you're a VIB member (you spend $350 a year), you'll get 15% off any purchase using the code 'HEYVIB,' and if you're an Insider (you simply signed up), get 10% off using 'HEYINSIDER.'