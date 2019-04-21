Before Hailey Bieber (nèe Baldwin) was married to a pop star, she was introducing them on Saturday Night Live.
A 13-year-old Bieber introduced the Jonas Brothers on SNL in 2009 alongside her uncle Alec Baldwin, who was hosting the episode. Ahead of their upcoming performance on the show in May — their first in a decade — the Jonas Brothers shared the adorable throwback video, where Bieber looks incredibly happy.
"This feels like the perfect #FlashbackFriday video. #VideoGirl on @nbcsnl in 2009! PS - thanks for the intro @haileybieber," the group wrote alongside the clip.
Bieber hasn’t yet shared the clip or responded to it, but given her love of the Jonas Brothers, it’s only a matter of time. During a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bieber recalled her big fangirl moment on the show.
This feels like the perfect #FlashbackFriday video. #VideoGirl on @nbcsnl in 2009! PS - thanks for the intro @haileybieber ? pic.twitter.com/IQEsb1fYmo— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 19, 2019
When asked by Fallon if she was a fan, the model coyly replied that she “was into it, for sure.” That’s a cool way of saying, “Of course I was obsessed.” She also revealed that they attended the same middle school, but during different years.
Don’t worry, Justin Bieber already knows about the obsession. Back in March the singer shared a video of his wife proclaiming her love of Nick, Joe, and Kevin on his Instagram story.
“I was a fan of the Jonas Brothers,” she says in the video, before covering her face, according to Teen Vogue. This prompts some light teasing from Justin, but in the end, Hailey remains committed to her fangirling and exclaims, “I was a Jonas Brothers fan, I'm sorry!” Us too, girl. Us too.
The JoBros will perform May 11 on SNL, alongside host Emma Thompson. Now, if only Hailey could introduce them once again.
