Justin Bieber Calls Out Fox News Anchor Over Nipsey Hussle Comments

Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period. #repost #spreadawareness