Justin Bieber Calls Out Fox News Anchor Over Nipsey Hussle Comments

Justin Bieber slammed Fox News Anchor Laura Ingraham for insensitive comments she made about murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle.
On the March 31 edition of her show, The Ingraham Angle, she commented on the “celebration of life” for slain rapper Hussle, who was murdered in Los Angeles last month. The event, which included stars like Snoop Dogg, Anthony Hamilton, and Master P as well as members of Hussle’s family, was held at the Staples Center. Thousands of fans turned out to honor the late performer, whom many heralded as a beacon of his Los Angeles community.
While discussing the turnout at the funeral, Ingraham (who laughed and smiled during her segment, despite the fact that she was talking about a man who was murdered) used the opportunity to criticize Hussle for his part in “FDT,” a song with lyrics that include “Fuck Donald Trump.” Though Hussle was featured on the track, the video clip that Ingraham showed featured the main performer, YG. The video was released three years ago, before Trump was president.
“Okay, that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham said on her show. “The chorus that goes on and on, is that related to lowest unemployment ever, basically, for African Americans?”
“Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is. But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television? It’s absurd and you should be fired, period.”
Bieber was not the only celebrity to call out Ingraham for insensitivity. Tank took to Instagram to call for her firing. The Game also called for Fox News to end its work with Ingraham, writing on Instagram: “Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice.” Snoop Dogg commented on the post that he agreed with the sentiment.
Refinery29 has reached out to Ingraham for comment.
