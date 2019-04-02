Police Have Arrested The Suspect Accused Of Killing Nipsey Hussle

Authorities have arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder on suspicion that he shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle on Sunday, according to the LA Times. Holder is currently in custody after an unidentified woman who allegedly acted as Holder's getaway driver turned herself in.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told the outlet that they believe the shooting stemmed from a "personal matter" between Holder and Hussle.
A suspect has been identified in the shooting that killed rapper Nipsey Hussle and injured two others. The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that 29-year-old Eric Holder is wanted for homicide and was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze.
"On March 31, 2019 around 3:20 p.m. three male adults were standing in front of a business in a strip mall in the 3400 block of West Slauson Blvd. The suspect walked up to the men and fired numerous shots at them," a news release on the incident reads, adding that the suspect then entered a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman and left the scene.
Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100 pic.twitter.com/3pX4fbezDs— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019
On Monday night, a vigil held outside Marathon Clothing, a store owned by Hussle and the site of the shooting, descended into chaos, injuring 19 after a "loud noise" prompted a stampede. Los Angeles Police later clarified that no shots were fired. Two of those transported to hospital are in critical condition and two more are in serious condition, Margaret Stewart, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, told the New York Times.
A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/rVp84eNCYi— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) April 2, 2019
“The majority of the injuries are minor and as a result of trampling injuries from the crowd,” she said.
Following the news of Hussle's death, fellow artists publicly mourned.
"This doesn’t make any sense!" Rihanna tweeted. "My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you"
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ???— Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019
I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a
His longtime girlfriend Lauren London, with whom he shares a son, has not spoken publicly on his death.
The LAPD instructs anyone with information regarding Eric Holder to contact the South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.
